Supporting Nicole Rodriguez

Nicole was recently admitted to the hospital for liver failure and is awaiting a liver transplant.She has been sick for some time and has missed some work and will not be able to work for several months.

Not being able to work has brought about extreme financial difficulties for herself and 2 kids that depend on her.  While fighting for her life, she could use some financial help so she doesn't recover only to discover that she has lost her house.

The campaign goal is the approximate amount of money needed to catch up and stay afloat for the estimated time she needs.  If the time goes longer, the need will be greater.



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Alexis Dillon-Smolka
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You where my escape driver in high school,My rebellious partner in crime & boy did we have fun. I was there when you found out you where pregnant with your 1st son,now he has a child of his own.My heart hurts for your loss but God has a plan for us all Baby Girl.May you watch over& protect your family as we all here mourn your passing and pray for your children🙏You will 4ever be in my heart RIP

Crystal watts
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole was the one that told me I was pregnant. We were pregnant at the same time I thought she was crazy but she was right. My prayers go out to her family and friend.

Caleb
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you guys, praying for you

Cindy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys. Hugs and Love...Cindy

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Michalyn Falco
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers to you and your family Nicole

Kathleen
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Candis and Woo
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers!

Yvette and Bazz
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing love you daughter

Aunt Nini
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Nicole.

Debi and Mike
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We send this in Love and Prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you in our prayers. JDS

Anita and Patrick
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Someone who loves Nicole
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Honey, You don't know me but we are family. I love you and am praying for you.

Aunt Marty and Uncle John
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Nicole, Kathie and family.

anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Sad status change

November 11th, 2024

Tragically Nicole passed away on Friday 11/8/2024.  This necessitates a slight change.

The funds received will be used for a funeral and any remainder for the benefit of her 2 children.

If anybody objects, your contribution will be refunded.

