Supporting Nicole Rodriguez

Nicole was recently admitted to the hospital for liver failure and is awaiting a liver transplant.She has been sick for some time and has missed some work and will not be able to work for several months.

Not being able to work has brought about extreme financial difficulties for herself and 2 kids that depend on her. While fighting for her life, she could use some financial help so she doesn't recover only to discover that she has lost her house.

The campaign goal is the approximate amount of money needed to catch up and stay afloat for the estimated time she needs. If the time goes longer, the need will be greater.







