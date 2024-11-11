Supporting Nicole Rodriguez

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,525
Campaign funds will be received by Philip Adams
Nicole was recently admitted to the hospital for liver failure and is awaiting a liver transplant.She has been sick for some time and has missed some work and will not be able to work for several months.
Not being able to work has brought about extreme financial difficulties for herself and 2 kids that depend on her. While fighting for her life, she could use some financial help so she doesn't recover only to discover that she has lost her house.
The campaign goal is the approximate amount of money needed to catch up and stay afloat for the estimated time she needs. If the time goes longer, the need will be greater.
You where my escape driver in high school,My rebellious partner in crime & boy did we have fun. I was there when you found out you where pregnant with your 1st son,now he has a child of his own.My heart hurts for your loss but God has a plan for us all Baby Girl.May you watch over& protect your family as we all here mourn your passing and pray for your children🙏You will 4ever be in my heart RIP
Nicole was the one that told me I was pregnant. We were pregnant at the same time I thought she was crazy but she was right. My prayers go out to her family and friend.
I love you guys, praying for you
Praying for you guys. Hugs and Love...Cindy
Sending prayers to you and your family Nicole
Sending love and prayers!
Praying for healing love you daughter
Praying for you Nicole.
We send this in Love and Prayer.
Keeping you in our prayers. JDS
Honey, You don't know me but we are family. I love you and am praying for you.
Praying for Nicole, Kathie and family.
November 11th, 2024
Tragically Nicole passed away on Friday 11/8/2024. This necessitates a slight change.
The funds received will be used for a funeral and any remainder for the benefit of her 2 children.
If anybody objects, your contribution will be refunded.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.