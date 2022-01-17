Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $18,877
Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Vujicic
"Gifting the World Hope Project is something that has been on my heart for quite some time now. Through this book, I’ll share my 12 keys to a full life, passing on the universal principles of resilience, courage, and faith. The book will be made available in eBook, audio, and video formats, and translated into up to 66 languages – at NO COST to anyone who wants it. Imagine the impact we can achieve together!" – Nick V.
The Gifting the World Hope Project* has set a bold goal to raise $1 million to translate our book into 66 languages. Each translation costs $15,151. If your organization sponsors a language translation, you’ll be recognized in the book as the sponsor of that language and receive a special gift from us.
Having traveled to more than 80 countries, I’ve witnessed firsthand the deep need for hope in our world. In this book, “12 Keys to a Full Life,” I’ll outline the universal principles that form the backbone of my resilience and helped me to reframe life’s challenges including:
*Your support will NOT be a tax-deductible contribution.
Disclaimer
Our team is committed to maximizing the availability of languages using the latest technological advancements. However, depending on the AI tools currently available, some of the 66 languages may only be accessible in a single format. We will strive to provide the broadest linguistic coverage within these constraints.
Jesus came to save that which is lost to live the life He has for them to God be the glory for every story of His redeeming blood
Merry Christmas!
I first discovered Nick over ten years ago. I watch his original talk at least once a year. Today I was ready to give up my hope, and somehow I found him again today with a check in the mail. Pay it Forward and I look forward to seeing the goal being met. Thank you Nick. I love you back. See you soon. Never Give up; Never Back Down. YOU Matter!!!;
Thank you for doing this.
Thank you for your wonderful testimony
Thank you for all that you are doing to help bring people to Christ. God bless you and your family richly. In Christ, Dora & Kevin Saunders
To the team: You guys are doing God's work, may God bless you and this campaign!
You are so inspiring!
Love the work you are doing Nick!
You always speak to me. Thank you!
You are great. Like JC himself
Just watched the episode of you in Israel on CBN! So inspiring for all! Blessings!
