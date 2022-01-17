Gifting the World Hope Project

Goal:

 USD $1,000,000

Raised:

 USD $18,877

Campaign created by 

Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Vujicic

Gifting the World Hope Project

Co-Publish Nick Vujicic's Next Book, "12 Keys to a Full Life"

"Gifting the World Hope Project is something that has been on my heart for quite some time now. Through this book, I’ll share my 12 keys to a full life, passing on the universal principles of resilience, courage, and faith. The book will be made available in eBook, audio, and video formats, and translated into up to 66 languages – at NO COST to anyone who wants it. Imagine the impact we can achieve together!" – Nick V.

The Gifting the World Hope Project* has set a bold goal to raise $1 million to translate our book into 66 languages. Each translation costs $15,151. If your organization sponsors a language translation, you’ll be recognized in the book as the sponsor of that language and receive a special gift from us.

Having traveled to more than 80 countries, I’ve witnessed firsthand the deep need for hope in our world. In this book, “12 Keys to a Full Life,” I’ll outline the universal principles that form the backbone of my resilience and helped me to reframe life’s challenges including:

  • FAITH           • GRATITUDE
  • HUMILITY    • PERSISTENCE
  • VISION         • PERSPECTIVE
  • COURAGE   • DISCIPLINE
  • PATIENCE    • TEAMWORK
  • LEGACY       • GENEROSITY


*Your support will NOT be a tax-deductible contribution.

Disclaimer

Our team is committed to maximizing the availability of languages using the latest technological advancements. However, depending on the AI tools currently available, some of the 66 languages may only be accessible in a single format. We will strive to provide the broadest linguistic coverage within these constraints.

Recent Donations
Show:
kurt gilbertson
$ 3000.00 USD
16 days ago

Jesus came to save that which is lost to live the life He has for them to God be the glory for every story of His redeeming blood

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
27 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Grant Penguin - I Luv YOU
$ 22.00 USD
1 month ago

I first discovered Nick over ten years ago. I watch his original talk at least once a year. Today I was ready to give up my hope, and somehow I found him again today with a check in the mail. Pay it Forward and I look forward to seeing the goal being met. Thank you Nick. I love you back. See you soon. Never Give up; Never Back Down. YOU Matter!!!;

Ognjevita sova
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for doing this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

3CW Junior Youth Group
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your wonderful testimony

Dora Saunders
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all that you are doing to help bring people to Christ. God bless you and your family richly. In Christ, Dora & Kevin Saunders

Anonymous Giver
$ 383.00 USD
3 months ago

To the team: You guys are doing God's work, may God bless you and this campaign!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

You are so inspiring!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Love the work you are doing Nick!

Eric Timm
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

You always speak to me. Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
6 months ago

You are great. Like JC himself

Christine and Bill
$ 21.00 USD
6 months ago

Just watched the episode of you in Israel on CBN! So inspiring for all! Blessings!

Jeorge Tom Wilson
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Alissa Moffett
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo