Gifting the World Hope Project

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

kurt gilbertson - $ 3000.00 USD 16 days ago Jesus came to save that which is lost to live the life He has for them to God be the glory for every story of His redeeming blood 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 27 days ago Merry Christmas! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Grant Penguin - I Luv YOU - $ 22.00 USD 1 month ago I first discovered Nick over ten years ago. I watch his original talk at least once a year. Today I was ready to give up my hope, and somehow I found him again today with a check in the mail. Pay it Forward and I look forward to seeing the goal being met. Thank you Nick. I love you back. See you soon. Never Give up; Never Back Down. YOU Matter!!!; 0

Ognjevita sova - $ 200.00 USD 1 month ago Thank you for doing this. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 1

3CW Junior Youth Group - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago Thank you for your wonderful testimony 5

Dora Saunders - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago Thank you for all that you are doing to help bring people to Christ. God bless you and your family richly. In Christ, Dora & Kevin Saunders 5

Anonymous Giver - $ 383.00 USD 3 months ago To the team: You guys are doing God's work, may God bless you and this campaign! 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 30.00 USD 3 months ago 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 4 months ago You are so inspiring! 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 4 months ago 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 5 months ago Love the work you are doing Nick! 3

Eric Timm - $ 25.00 USD 6 months ago You always speak to me. Thank you! 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 24.00 USD 6 months ago You are great. Like JC himself 3

Christine and Bill - $ 21.00 USD 6 months ago Just watched the episode of you in Israel on CBN! So inspiring for all! Blessings! 2

Jeorge Tom Wilson - $ 25.00 USD 6 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 7 months ago 2

Alissa Moffett - $ 25.00 USD 7 months ago 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 7 months ago 3