Nick's Second Chance For A Liver

I am a Northern Californian worker that has had to stop working due to my liver failing and many hospital visits that at times were months long. I've had a blood transfusion,platelets,and varicies that had to be binded to stop the bleeding.I am disabled and it's hard for me to keep up being a dad to my autistic son that is going to be a freshman in high school in August.I want to be able to provide for my family but at the moment my savings is almost used up driving to the hepatologist often and having to get my stomach drained all the time wears me out.I am on a waiting list for a liver but the costs for a hotel room for my support person and paying my rent makes it where I could be homeless trying to get my surgery.Gas money and hotel stays is what is really expensive is digging into my apartment rent,utilities,food,gas,and maintenance on my used car.I am hoping 2027 I may be able to go back to my handyman business and being an outdoors man again.