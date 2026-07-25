Partner with Nicholas Grace in his YWAM Journey

My name is Nicholas Grace, as I've grown a closer relationship with Jesus Christ over the past few years I've been called into new experiences and ways to serve Him. This upcoming season has me going to YWAM (Youth with A Mission) to spread the Gospel through worship in Paris and outreach at an undisclosed location (at this time). I'm so excited to see how the Lord will grow and shape me in this experience. Some Christians love the thought of missions, but aren't able to because of work, or injuries, or any number of things, but they have the funding. This is where I ask for your partnership, missions are expensive and even if you cannot give with your money, I also ask for your prayers too! There will be a lot of spiritual warfare and I just ask that through mine and your prayer the Lord will strengthen me to stand firm on the rock that is his grace and love.

Thank you so much for however you choose to partner with me, I will try my best to make a newsletter (I'm not usually the best at blogging/vlogging). God Bless, and thank you again. <3