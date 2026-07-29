Nick and Kayla Are Adopting!

Hello, we are Nick and Kayla.

Adoption has been on our hearts ever since my husband and I first started dating. My brother was born with a life-threatening form of muscular dystrophy. At the time of his diagnosis, I was also screened and it was discovered that I was a carrier of the disease. The risk of passing this disease onto my own children is very high, so I have known from a very young age that having children is not possible. Although the prospect of not being able to have our own children has been a difficult journey to walk through, we know that God has a perfect plan for our family.

We believe that adoption is a beautiful picture of the redemption that God offers through our Lord Jesus Christ. Yet, it is also emotional, vulnerable, and requires significant resources. An average adoption in our area costs between $21,000- $24,000. This includes application fees, program service fees, home study fees, birth parent service fees, placement services fees, and post placement/post adoption fees.

First and foremost, we would like to ask you to pray for us. Please pray for:

1. The birth mother – Pray for her health, safety, and peace

2. Our future child – Pray for his/her protection, healthy development, and God’s perfect timing

3. Our family – Pray for patience, wisdom, and faith as we go through this process.

4. Finances – Pray that God would provide for everything we need in his timing.

We would also like to ask you to consider donating to our fundraiser if you are able. As part of our fundraiser, we have selected this puzzle from Ben and Hannah Dunnett (https://us.benandhannahdunnett.com/shop/jigsaw-puzzles/his-compassions-never-fail-jigsaw/). On the back of each piece, we will write the name of an individual/family who donated to our fundraiser. When the puzzle is completed, it will be framed and hung in our house as a reminder of all of the people who helped us bring our child home.

Thank you for considering partnering with us on this journey. We are so grateful for your support, encouragement, and kind words.

With love and gratitude,

Nick and Kayla