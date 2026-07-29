NICK BUTNER CHRONIC/DENTAL MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

From Nick Butner: A Hardworking Man’s Hardest Fight

The Story

For 37 years, I made my living as an electrician. Most of you know me as Nick, though a few call me Albert. For nearly four decades, my job was to fix things, keep the lights on, and work hard to provide a good life. Finally Alongside the amazing woman by my side, I truly felt like our future was secure and that the hardest years of grinding were behind us.

Then, two years ago, the lights went out on the life I knew. I suffered a severe stroke.

It left me permanently disabled, taking away the physical independence I had always prided myself on. Today, I live on a fixed disability income of $1,060 a month. I use to be able to bill 100.00 an hour. A large portion of that goes directly to supporting my adopted son, whom I’ve not even been allowed to see, because being a father doesn't stop just because your health does. Surviving on what’s left is a daily challenge, but it’s one I was managing—until six months ago.





For the past half-year, I have been living in constant, excruciating pain. I have spent months trapped in an endless loop of red tape, going back-and-forth between disability advocates and my primary care doctors, trying to get help for a severe dental issue. Because of those delays, the situation has turned dangerous.

I now have a severe bone infection in my jaw.

What makes this incredibly critical—and terrifying—is my medical history. Twenty years ago, I suffered a broken jaw that required a complete reconstruction. This current bone infection is attacking the exact same area of that fragile, reconstructed bone.

Because of the hardware and past trauma in my jaw, this isn't a simple matter of pulling a few teeth. The infection is eating away at a delicate structure. I’ve been on a heavy regimen of antibiotics for months now, Hoping to fight off sepsis. but they aren't offering relief anymore. They are just a temporary bandage on a ticking time bomb. To stop this infection from completely destroying the reconstruction and spreading further, I desperately need specialized surgical extractions and advanced bone treatment.

The total cost for the surgeries and medical care is just over $10,000. When you are living on a fixed income, an unexpected $10,000 bill might as well be a million. It is a wall I cannot climb on my own.

Why I Am Reaching Out

If you know me, you know that writing this is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. I am a humble man, but I am also a prideful one. I have always been the guy who shows up to fix the problem, not the one asking for help.

I am not asking for charity or a handout. I am simply reaching out to anyone whose life I might have touched in a positive way over the years. If our paths have crossed, if I’ve ever lent you a hand, or if you just believe in standing by an old craftsman who is down on his luck, I am asking for your support.

When you run out of earthly options and find yourself staring down a medical system that won't move fast enough, or hardly at all, you have to lean on faith. I am putting my trust in God right now, and I am praying that He might intervene through the kindness and grace of people like you.

How You Can Stand With Me

Every single dollar raised will go directly to the medical and specialized surgical costs needed to clear this infection, protect my jaw, and get me out of this constant pain.

If you can donate: Please know that no amount is too small, and every dollar brings me closer to the surgery room.

If you cannot donate: I completely understand. All I ask is that you keep me in your prayers and share this link with your friends, family, or church community.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, and thank you for standing by me when I need it most.

— Nick Butner



