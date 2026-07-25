Help the Nichols Family Recover from Fire

This Monday morning, June 15, our parents lost their home and nearly everything inside in a sudden and devastating electrical fire.

Our mom, Lisa, was home alone when the fire started and we are so grateful she was able to quickly get to safety with only minor burns.

They shared that home with our brother, Trevor. Anyone who knows Trevor, knows how deeply he cares for the people in his life and how readily he puts others before himself. The fire began behind his room, destroying all of his personal belongings.

They are now facing the challenge of finding temporary housing, replacing essential belongings, and beginning the long process of rebuilding their lives. Billy, Lisa, and Trevor are all resilient, but this sudden tragedy has created a need for immediate support from friends, family, and the community.

At this moment, it's hard to know exactly what the family will need as they recover. The funds raised through this campaign will help with whatever is most urgent—whether that's repairs, temporary housing, or replacing belongings lost in the fire. Every donation will help them take steps toward stability and comfort during an incredibly difficult time. Your kindness will make a real difference as our family works to rebuild and move forward after this heartbreaking event.



