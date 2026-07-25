My Transition to Full Time Mission

After years of prayer and professional preparation, I have made the decision to step out in faith and pursue the dream the Lord has placed on my heart full-time: Taller San José (St. Joseph’s Workshop), a trade school in Honduras. It’s time to go all in.

For now, I will be based in the U.S., focusing on sharing the vision of this project through music and raising support. Then, this summer, I will return to Honduras to establish the trade school and support my mission community, the Missioners of Christ. Please consider supporting me and accompanying me on this new adventure!

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MILESTONE UPDATE (April 2026): Ladies and gentlemen, I have huge news: We hit my initial goal of $12,500 for “Phase 1”, providing for my livelihood through the end of June. Now on to Phase 2! My GiveSendGo fundraising goal has been increased by $10,000 (plus processing fees) to help me get to Honduras this July. Phase 2 is no longer just about me (thanks be to God!). Funds will go toward the following: (1) $6000 for my livelihood for July, August, and September ($2000/month) at the minimum wage rate since I will still be based in the US for now (2) $2500 for Missioners of Christ (includes flight to Honduras; Young Adult Summer Trip (July 11-19); Missioners’ 25th Anniversary Celebration (July 23-28); Room & board and travel in Honduras.), and (3) $1500 for Taller San Jose Projects. I’m working with the Gracia, the Honduran author of my children’s book, The Campesino’s Dream, to make another children’s book based on the same characters “Chepito’s Patito” (Jose’s Little Duck)! I also hope to speak with other creatives while I am in Honduras. These funds will primarily support Gracia and additional travel while I am in Honduras.

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Phase 1: Transition to Full-time Mission (January – June 2026)

I am currently looking for monthly benefactors to begin supporting me directly. This allows me to dedicate 100% of my time to making this dream a reality now, focusing on music and ministry. Donations to this platform are considered personal gifts that will go toward my basic living expenses and local travel to share the vision of this project. While any donation of any amount is truly appreciated, the true goal of this campaign is finding monthly benefactors to sustain this mission after I return to Honduras. Would you consider supporting me monthly?

Other than giving a donation, you can also support me by having me come share my music and mission at your church, youth group, or local coffee shop. For instance, I would be able to lead a worship service or concert at your church, sharing about this project and the general mission of Missioners of Christ during the evening (i.e., our sponsor-a-child program and mission trips). Click this link to see my ministry one-sheet.

Missionary. As a full-time missionary, I commit to: a life of prayer and intercession for my benefactors and greater community; sharing the Gospel through my music; and volunteering as young adult minister at my local parish.

Creative Background. I am a singer-songwriter, author, and bilingual worship leader with over 10 years of experience leading worship at both Catholic and Christian services nationally and internationally. I learned Spanish while serving as a full-time missionary with Missioners of Christ in Honduras from 2016-2018, and I have visited every year since 2010. Several of my creative works were inspired by our mission including my debut album of contemporary Christian music, Fireheart (2025) and my children’s book, The Campesino’s Dream (2024; also available in Spanish). As I begin traveling to share the vision for this project, I’ll use my creative works to both highlight the mission and share the Gospel.





Phase 2: Return to Honduras (July 2026)

After I return to Honduras, I’ll focus on establishing the trade school and also supporting the general mission of the Missioners of Christ in Honduras. While Taller San José will eventually have its own dedicated funding page, your monthly support directly supports me and my livelihood as Project Manager including allowing me to return to the US to continue to share my music and raise long-term support for the trade school.

Trade School. The workshop will provide human, intellectual, and spiritual formation to young apprentices through dignified work and community life in the environment of a local workshop in Honduras. Apprentices will work with local craftsmen, farmers, and artists. My detailed plan for the trade school is 10 pages and counting. Contact me if you’re interested. Otherwise, stay tuned as we continue this adventure together one step at a time.

Project Background. While serving with our mission in Honduras over the years, the Lord captured my heart for the worker, specifically young men from our men’s ministry who desire to find dignified work to make a livelihood and support their families but who are unable to do so due to the poor infrastructure of their country. After graduating with a M.S. in Industrial Engineering and an M.A. in Human Factors Psychology, I moved to Honduras for 2 years to learn the true “heart” of our mission in Honduras. After the end of my time there, I was encouraged to pray about a project that could have a lasting impact, and this trade school is what came to my heart. Over the years since then, I have met with several members of my mission community (knowing that I could never do something of this size on my own) and truly feel encouraged that this project is “of the Lord” as they support me in this effort.





Additional Ways to Support

Pray: Please click the “Pray” button above. Your intercession carries me!

Professional Services: Please note that the following is separate from this fundraising campaign, but these are additional ways to support myself during this transition. Contact me directly at nahiggins@gmail.com for booking.

Worship Leader: I am available for hire as a worship leader for church services, weddings and other events.

I am available for hire as a worship leader for church services, weddings and other events. Spanish Tutoring: I am also available for hire as a Spanish tutor for adults (18+). I have developed an original curriculum that several former students have found very helpful. Learn more on my website: www.nicholashiggins.com

I am also available for hire as a Spanish tutor for adults (18+). I have developed an original curriculum that several former students have found very helpful. Learn more on my website: www.nicholashiggins.com Music Tutoring: I am available for hire as a tutor for vocals and guitar (beginner level)

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Whether you support my music and creative works, the trade school, or just believe in me, THANK YOU for being my champion and cheering me onward and upward on this adventure to heaven.

Count on my prayers. May God bless you!!

-Nicholas A. Higgins