Nicholas Siegler's Funeral

Our family is walking through one of the hardest moments we've ever faced.

Late Wednesday night, my younger brother, Nick, unexpectedly passed away.





We received the heartbreaking news early Thursday morning, and we are still trying to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.





It still doesn't feel real. Nick leaves behind children who have now lost their father, siblings who have lost a brother, and a mother who has lost her son. As anyone who has experienced this kind of loss knows, there are simply no words that can fully describe the pain.





One of the last places Nick spent time was in a recovery program called Changed Lives ministry. During his time there, I truly believe he gave his life to Jesus Christ. That has been one of the few sources of peace in the middle of this unimaginable grief.





After learning of his passing, I prayed and asked God for reassurance that Nick was with Him. A short time later, I looked up and saw a car with a sticker that read:





"Jesus ✝️ The Way. The Truth. The Life."





In that moment, I felt a peace that I can't fully explain. While our hearts are broken, I trust that Nick is now in the presence of the Lord.





As we grieve, we are also facing the very real burden of funeral expenses. My mother is devastated and simply does not have the financial means to cover these costs. Our family is doing everything we can, but we cannot do it alone.





If you feel led to help, any amount, no matter how small, will go directly toward giving Nick a proper funeral and easing the financial burden on our mother during this incredibly difficult time.





If you are unable to give, we completely understand. We simply ask that you keep our family in your prayers. Please pray for my mother, for Nick's children, for our family as we grieve, and that God's peace would sustain us in the days ahead.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. It means more than we can express.





"The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18