Mission Trip to Nicaragua

Dear Friends and Family,

We write to you with much excitement for what God is doing in our lives and in the lives of others! He is so faithful, so powerful, and we are in awe of His work. This summer, Brett, Emmarose, and I will be traveling to Nicaragua, the second-poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, to serve on a short-term mission team with Grow Point Church. The purpose of this trip is to share the love of Jesus Christ through our words and deeds. Specifically, we will have the opportunity to participate in any of the following:

Brett will be working on construction projects either at a local church or at a center that was originally an orphanage and now serves to house people for conventions or other gatherings. This center may eventually host short-term mission teams as well.

Julene & Emmarose will be involved in Bible distribution, taking Bibles to homes of people who do not have one. To date, our organization has distributed over 10,000 Bibles. This will also provide an opportunity to pray with people and share God’s Word in a very personal way.

Julene & Emmarose will also be assisting in a Vacation Bible School for up to 200 children.

Depending on the needs at the time, we may even have an opportunity to serve in medical missions.

The mission trip dates are July 9–18, 2025.

The first and most important thing we are asking for is your prayers, as everything about this trip is in God’s capable hands. We are also asking for financial support if, and only if, God leads you to contribute in this way. The cost of the trip is $2,000 per person, which totals $6,000 for the three of us. We are deeply grateful for the support you provided for our previous trip, and we are thankful for the funds we have already raised for this one. However, we still need to raise the remaining amount by May 11, 2025.

If we are unable to meet this goal by the deadline, or if something changes and we are unable to go, the donations we have received will be redistributed to other members of our team, ensuring the funds are still used for this important work.

How to donate: We set up a GiveSendGo for your convenience, or you can make checks payable to Grow Point Church, and write “Trip donation to The Woods Family” on the memo line. You can either give the donation to us directly or mail it to:



