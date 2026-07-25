Nicaragua Missions Trip

Being called by God into missions has shown me just how much I love serving and helping others. Over the past several months, I’ve been preparing my heart and myself for this journey, and I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to travel to Nicaragua.





During this trip, we will be partnering with Hope Project International to serve local communities through home building projects. Also, by working alongside local churches to help lead a Children’s Vacation Bible School.





I’m grateful for the chance to share God’s love in practical ways and can’t wait to see how He moves through this mission. Any donations will help fund this journey along with your prayers leading up to & during the trip.



