Nicaragua Missions Trip 2026!!

Hi friends and family 🤍

I have the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Nicaragua!! This is something I’ve been praying about, and I truly feel God leading me to step out in faith and serve.

My heart is to love on others, serve where I’m needed, and share the hope and love of Christ! I know this experience will not only impact the people we serve, but also change me and grow me and my faith in ways I am excited to experience.

As I prepare for this trip, I’m raising funds to help cover the cost. If you feel led to give, I would be so incredibly grateful, and every bit truly helps make this possible.

More than anything, I would really appreciate your prayers for safety, for open hearts, and that God would move in powerful ways through this trip.

Thank you for always loving and supporting me!! It means more than you know 🤍 If you’d like to donate or hear more, feel free to message me!

With love,

Elisabeth