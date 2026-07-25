Nicaragua Missions Trip

I'm thrilled to be going on a missions trip to Managua, Nicaragua, October 19–26, 2026, with a team from our Bridge Church campus. I’ll be helping host and serve at the Inspire Global Sisterhood Conference — a global evangelism movement empowering women and girls from every nation to break through the status quo and deepen their commitment to share Jesus. We are called to be His ambassadors, light and salt. Our work will include decorating for the volunteer dinner and conference, buying and preparing food, assembling and staffing the Re-Shop and Boutique, assisting with registration, serving on the prayer team, and more.

I covet your prayers and financial support to help me get there. Thank you!