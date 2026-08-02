Nicaragua Mission Trip with Lifepoint Church

This October, I have the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Nicaragua with my church, Lifepoint! I truly believe God has opened this door to grow my heart for His people and to serve alongside the local community in meaningful ways.

Our team will be serving in rural areas of Nicaragua, sharing the love of Christ and meeting practical needs. To make this trip possible, I am raising $1,690 to cover the cost of travel and ministry expenses.

If you feel led to support me, I would be so grateful for any financial contribution, no matter the amount. Most importantly, I would love your prayers—that God would prepare our hearts, go before our team, bless the people we will meet, and use this trip to bring glory to Him.

Thank you so much for partnering with me through your prayers and support. I’m excited to see all that God will do in and through this mission!