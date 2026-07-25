Nicaragua mission trip

If you know me, you know I’m much more comfortable serving behind the scenes than being the center of attention. So sharing this is definitely outside my comfort zone…

This November, I’ve been given the opportunity to go on my very first mission trip to Nicaragua with my church!

We’ll be partnering with Hope Project International to help build homes, serve alongside local churches, and love on children through Vacation Bible School. More than anything, I’m excited to simply be the hands and feet of Jesus wherever He leads.

Over the last year, God has been teaching me that obedience often means taking the next step, even when it’s uncomfortable. This trip is one of those steps for me.

As with any mission trip, there are expenses. My first major payment is due in August, and I’m trusting God to provide every dollar needed. If you feel led to partner with me financially, I would be so grateful. Every gift—big or small—helps make this mission possible.





If giving isn’t possible right now, I would love your prayers:

❤️ That God prepares my heart.

❤️ That our team would be unified.

❤️ That lives would be changed—not only in Nicaragua, but in each of us as we serve.

Thank you for believing in what God is doing. I’m excited (and a little nervous!) to see where this journey leads.

“Here am I. Send me.” — Isaiah 6:8



