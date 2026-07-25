Nicaragua Clinic Medical Mission September 2026

*Please Share to Spread the Word - Thank you!*





Thank you EVERYBODY for all of the well wishes and messages of congratulations for my graduation as Dr. Joshua Lewis this past weekend! God is SO GOOD!





As some of you may know, I have been given the awesome opportunity to go down to Nicaragua this September and to serve in a medical missions capacity with a ministry that has partnered with my home church. I have prayed about this for several months and do feel called by the Lord to go but as of right now am unable to afford the trip! However God is the God of the impossible and so I am stepping out in faith and am still preparing myself to go! I am excited to go with Dr. Atam Abbi, my friend and brother who hooded me at my graduation this past weekend. Together we will be serving the Nicaraguan people by running a medical clinic and providing medical care to those in need.





If you would like to partner with me in this assignment by giving, I would be extremely appreciative as I don’t have the means to go on my own. I am humbled by asking for help but am also grateful for the opportunity to ask as it means I am not relying on myself but am truly relying on the Holy Spirit and the giving of others in order to go and to serve in Nicaragua. God bless you.





The cost of this assignment is $1800 and I will be very grateful for any amount you can prayerfully give. Please send me a DM or a text message if you are able to support the Lord’s work in this assignment and God bless you. Please share this post to spread the word as well.





Gratitude,





Dr. Joshua Lewis

840-213-9538