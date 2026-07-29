For three summers on the corner of 9th and Madison, I’ve seen firsthand that our Westside community is a food desert, forcing families to go without fresh, healthy options. I’ve poured everything I have into Nibiru PROduce, but I’ve reached a critical turning point where I can no longer bridge the gap alone. I am urgently seeking to raise $100,000 to secure a permanent home for a fresh fruit and fish market, and I am calling on the world to help me turn this dream into a lifeline for my neighbors.

This is not a request for a handout; it is a desperate appeal for the resources necessary to bring food justice to our streets. Every dollar raised will directly fund the equipment, stock, and infrastructure required to ensure the Westside becomes food-efficient at last. Please, donate whatever you can and share this mission widely—our community’s health and dignity depend on us acting now to make this market a reality.



