Supporting Veronica Rance Hospital bill

Support Veronica's Hospital bill

Ms Veronica Rance, is a single mother of a 6 year old child name Thalin, She is a hardworking, loving and a giver. On January 1, 2025 around 12:15am we hard a sad news that she was involved in a serious Accident. Her skull was cracked she was uncouscious and blood was coming out from the skull. We knew that at this Stage only God can revive her, Most of Us did not sleep, we kept on interceeding for her, Our prayer was that God should work out a miracle to keep the brain save and intact and free from any brain dead. God has Done it! the report came her brain was not affected, this can only be God! but there is a big crack and her skull and as of now she has regain conciousness. Nhica, is now admitted in a private Hospital, and the bills are very expensive. Other test and scans needs to be done, Life is more precious than money. That is why we are calling out all love ones to support with any mount, May God bless you as You Give.