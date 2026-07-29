NGO Laptop and Printer

My name is Comfort Michael-Sule, Founder and Executive Director of the Purposeful Future Enhancement Foundation (PFEF) — a registered Nigerian nonprofit delivering leadership, civic and values education to teenagers and young people, with a special focus on empowering young women. We are also currently running the first cohort of the Nehemiah School of Influence and National Transformation - An 8-weeks Civic leadership course for those who wants to see their burden for Nigeria move from concern to national action.





For years, one laptop and one printer powered every aspect of this organisation - proposals, reports, training materials, communications, and programme development. Those two devices carried the weight of an entire foundation. Both have now broken down beyond repair.





Without them, every document requires a trip to a commercial business centre — costs that quietly drain a growing nonprofit and slow us down at the worst possible time.





The total cost of replacement is ₦500,000. We have raised ₦100,000 so far and are grateful for every contribution received. We are asking for help to close the remaining gap of ₦400,000.





This is not a glamorous need. But it is a real one. A working laptop and printer mean curriculum materials reach classrooms on time, young women receive the leadership tools they deserve, and PFEF continues to operate with the professionalism our mission demands. A working laptop and printer mean proposals get submitted on time, programme materials reach the communities we serve, and the Foundation continues to function with the professionalism our mission deserves.





If PFEF's work has ever meant something to you — if you believe in civic education, in young people being equipped for leadership, in a Nigeria that is being built from the inside out — I am asking you to help us keep the lights on behind the scenes. If you believe in the power of values education, in teenagers who lead with character, and in young women who rise — please help us keep the work going.





Every contribution, at any level, closes this gap and keeps us moving forward.





Thank you for believing in the work.



