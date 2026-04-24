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Nexus Paws & Pathways: Build Once, Fund Forever 🐾

Goal$15,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byRuss Brower

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Partington

Nexus Paws & Pathways: Build Once, Fund Forever 🐾

Campaign Title: Nexus Paws & Pathways: Build Once, Fund Forever 🐾

The Crisis in Animal Rescue Traditional animal rescue is broken. It relies on a relentless, exhausting cycle of chasing donations, writing grants, and hoping the money doesn't run out before the feed does. Good people burn out, sanctuaries are forced to close their doors, and the animals suffer the consequences.

We are stepping off that treadmill. We are building something permanent.

The Vision Welcome to Nexus Paws & Pathways, Alberta’s first fully integrated, self-sustaining sanctuary. We are combining life-saving animal rescue with regenerative agriculture, therapeutic healing, and hands-on youth education.

This is not just a shelter. It is a holistic ecosystem designed to protect life, promote growth, and ensure continuity for generations. Our sanctuary integrates:

  1. Permanent Animal Rescue: A safe, lifelong haven for dogs, cats, horses, and livestock. No closures. No fear.
  2. Regenerative Agriculture: State-of-the-art aeroponics and aquaponics to heal the soil and provide food security.
  3. Farm Fit School: A hands-on program teaching youth sovereignty through meaningful work—tending towers, handling animals, and understanding exactly where their food comes from.

The Differentiator: Build Once, Fund Forever It takes courage to recognize the complexity of building a completely new model from the ground up, but the soul of humanity is not for sale, and neither is the future of these animals.

We are not asking you to fund our operating costs for the rest of our lives. We are asking you to help us lay the foundation. Nexus Paws & Pathways operates in tandem with a private, algorithm-driven financial endowment. Our goal is complete self-sufficiency: the farm's produce and programs will eventually cover the bulk of our operations, with our private endowment covering the rest.

Your donation buys the physical infrastructure today. Once this physical foundation is built, our private endowment takes over to fund the operating costs forever. You aren't just buying a bag of feed; you are buying the sanctuary its independence.

Phase 1: What Your Contribution Builds Today We are raising $15,000 to launch Phase 1 of our pilot operations. Every dollar goes toward building an asset that will sustain itself.

By supporting this campaign, you are directly funding:

  1. The First Rescues ($5,000): Immediate stabilization, veterinary care, rotational paddocks, and feed for our initial 30-50 rescued animals.
  2. Agricultural Infrastructure ($7,000): Our first 10-tower aeroponic system and 300-500 gallon cold-hardy trout aquaponics setup to begin immediate, sustainable food production.
  3. The Farm Fit Beta ($3,000): Launching our first youth education cohort (8-12 participants), empowering the next generation with real-world, tactile skills.

The Stretch Goal: $25,000 If we exceed our initial goal, the additional capital will be allocated directly toward securing a passive solar greenhouse, expanding our tower system, and integrating specialized therapeutic programs (equine, canine, art, and music) for veterans, youth, and families processing trauma.

Stand With Us This is an exercise in reciprocity. We are building a model that works, one that can be replicated, and one that proves another way exists. By funding the physical farm, you are ensuring that our private resources can remain untouched, compounding safely until they are ready to sustain this sanctuary permanently.

Semper vigilo fortis paratus et fidelis. Always watchful; brave, ready, and faithful.

Stand with us, and let's build a sanctuary that outlasts us all.

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