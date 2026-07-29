Kory's current journey

My husband Kory and I are Idaho natives, and we truly love this state and everything it blesses us with. From winter to summer, we’ve always found a way to appreciate it. We’ve built a small, family-owned electrical business here and have been honored to serve the Treasure Valley together.

Sharing this is incredibly hard, but we’ve recently received life-altering news, and many have asked how they can help. Whether through prayer, sharing this page, or donating, please know how deeply grateful we are. We’ve been navigating this quietly with close family, but as the road ahead has become clearer, we know we can’t do this alone.

In early 2025, our lives changed in ways we never expected.

What began as subtle digestive issues for Kory slowly escalated into symptoms that couldn’t be ignored. After months of searching for answers, imaging and a colonoscopy revealed a near-obstructing tumor in his sigmoid colon. Kory was diagnosed with colon cancer, and shortly after, scans confirmed that it had metastasized to his liver.

In September 2025, Kory underwent major surgery to remove part of his colon. Unfortunately, in the six weeks following surgery—before chemotherapy could begin—the cancer spread further to his liver.

He initially completed three rounds of Atezolizumab with Carboplatin/Etoposide, a regimen that allowed us to continue working and even finish up our project at Bogus Basin. Being able to work side-by-side as a family during this difficult season of life was a gift we will always cherish and look forward to doing again in the future. Before the fourth round, however, a CT scan showed that the liver lesions had progressed rather than reduced.

At that point, we pivoted treatment, and Kory began intensive chemotherapy (FOLFIRINOX) on a two-week cycle—one of the most aggressive regimens used for metastatic colorectal cancer.

Adding another layer of complexity, Kory’s cancer is extremely rare. It is a mixed tumor—approximately 30% adenocarcinoma and 70% high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma—which makes treatment decisions more uncertain and the path forward less clear. Because of this, we are traveling to seek second and third medical opinions on the suggestion of his oncologist. Something that would not be possible without the incredible generosity of an amazing client and friend who stepped in to help make that possible. We are deeply grateful for that kindness and the doors it has opened.

Treatment and travel have required us to pause bidding new work and turn down most service calls. We run a very small family business that we truly love, and stepping back—even temporarily—has been one of the hardest parts of this journey. Our work is not just how we provide for our family; it’s a huge part of who we are. Between treatment schedules, recovery days, travel, and ongoing medical needs, maintaining consistent work has become impossible for now, creating significant financial strain.

Despite the uncertainty, Kory continues to fight—with faith, determination, and hope. I am endlessly inspired by his strength, resilience, and love for our family.

Medical expenses, travel costs, and lost work time add up quickly. Your support helps relieve that burden and allows us to focus on what matters most right now: pursuing the best care possible, staying together as a family, and continuing to fight this disease.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, kindness, encouragement, and support. We truly couldn’t do this without you.

We are trusting God to guide each step ahead, even when the path is uncertain. We believe He is present in every prayer lifted, every act of kindness, and every person who has walked alongside us in this season. Thank you for being part of our story and for helping carry us through this fight.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

— Psalm 34:18

With gratitude,

Nikki Peterson and the Next Level Power crew



