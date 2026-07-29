Nextgen: Sports, School & a Fair Start for A Child

Picture a child; let us call her Amina. She is eleven years old. She wakes before sunrise in a single-room home in Kibera, one of Nairobi's most densely populated informal settlements. Her mother is a street vendor. Her father left years ago. Amina is bright, extraordinarily bright, but her school fees are three months overdue. Yesterday, her teacher quietly told her she may not be allowed to sit her end-of-term examinations if the balance is not settled. What Amina does not know yet is that on the same morning she walks to school with an empty stomach and a heart full of worry, a football is being laced up on a dusty pitch three kilometers away. That pitch belongs to NextGen Foundation, and it is about to change her life.





"Every child deserves a fair start. We are here to build that start through sport, through education, through nourishment." NextGen Foundation





Who We Are: The Story of Nextgen Foundation





NextGen Foundation is a Christian-founded, Nairobi-based non-governmental organisation with a single, unwavering belief: that a child's potential is not determined by the neighbourhood they were born into.

We work at the powerful intersection of three pillars, viewing our mission and work as part of serving God by caring for children, developing character, and restoring hope through sport. When combined, these pillars have the potential to transform a young person's trajectory completely:





SPORT — We offer world-class coaching and structured training programmes that build discipline, teamwork, resilience, and physical confidence. EDUCATION — Full scholarship support, including school fee payments, stationery, and academic mentorship, ensuring no child loses their seat in a classroom. NUTRITION — Our daily meals programme guarantees every scholar receives adequate nutrition, because a hungry child cannot learn or train.





We currently support 50 scholars. Children drawn from Nairobi's low-income communities who have been identified for their talent, character, and academic promise. These are not just numbers on a report. These are real children with names, with dreams, and with families who dare to hope.





Why Your Support Is Urgently Needed





Nairobi is a city of remarkable contrast. Within walking distance of gleaming office towers and luxury malls, hundreds of thousands of families survive on less than two dollars a day. In communities like Mathare, Kibera, Korogocho, and Mukuru, children face a brutal arithmetic:





Average primary school fees at a decent school range from 115 to 230 USD per term. A figure that can represent an entire month's earnings for a low-income household. One in three children in low-income Nairobi neighborhoods is chronically undernourished, impairing cognitive development and school attendance. Without structured after-school programs, young people in these communities are significantly more vulnerable to idleness, negative peer influence, and early dropout. Talented young athletes from poor families rarely access quality coaching, the kind of coaching that develops champions and opens doors to scholarships, professional opportunities, and international pathways.





"For a child in Kibera, the gap between potential and reality is not talent. It is resources. NextGen Foundation exists to close that gap."





We have already proven that the model works. Our scholars are attending school regularly. They are eating. They are training. They are growing into disciplined, confident young people who dare to imagine a future beyond their neighborhood. But our waiting list is growing faster than our current resources can accommodate.

Right now, some children have been assessed and selected, and are ready to join our programme, but we do not yet have the funds to bring them in. This campaign exists to change that.

What Your Contribution Actually Does





Every dollar raised through this campaign goes directly into the lives of children. Here is a precise breakdown of what your contribution achieves:

5 USD: Feeds one scholar for an entire week with five nutritious pre-training meals

15 USD: Provides one month of academic stationery for a scholar: notebooks, pens, geometry sets

40 USD: Covers one month's contribution toward a full training kit for a new scholar

115 USD: Pays one term's school fees for a scholar, keeping their classroom seat secure

235 USD: Fully funds one scholar's complete term; school fees, meals, and training for 13 weeks

390 USD: Sponsors one child's full school year, including all three terms and the nutrition program.

No amount is too small. Our campaign is powered by the belief that thousands of small contributions, from people who care, can together create change that no single donor could achieve alone.





Why Now? The Urgency Behind This Campaign





Kenya's school calendar is relentless. School fees fall due three times a year. Children who fall behind on fees face exclusion from classrooms, from examinations, and ultimately from the futures they have earned through hard work. For families at the margins, there is no savings buffer. There is no credit card. There is only what this month brings.

This campaign launches ahead of the upcoming school term. Every donation made before our 90-day deadline translates directly into school placements secured, meals prepared, and training sessions attended. A donation made today is a child in school next Monday.

Additionally, we currently have children on our waiting list, identified, assessed, and ready, who are not yet enrolled in the programme simply because we lack the funds. Every week they wait is a week of lost learning, lost nourishment, and lost opportunity.





"The children on our waiting list are not waiting for someone extraordinary. They are waiting for enough ordinary people to each do one small extraordinary thing." NextGen Foundation

A Final Word From Our Team to You





NextGen Foundation was built on a quiet, stubborn conviction that talent is universal, but opportunity is not. That a child born into poverty in Nairobi has the same right to dream and to have that dream supported as a child born anywhere else on earth.

Every morning, our coaches arrive on that dusty pitch. They set up cones, inflate footballs, mix protein drinks, and stack reading materials. They do this because they believe, with everything in them, that what happens on this pitch will ripple outward into the next generation of Kenya's doctors, engineers, teachers, athletes, and leaders.





We are asking you to believe with us.





Not with a large belief. Not with a perfect donation. Just with whatever you have: a share, a prayer, five hundred shillings, a referral. Every contribution is honored. Every donor becomes part of this story.





"Give a child a fair start. Support NextGen Foundation today. Together, we can change the next chapter, not just for fifty children, but for the generation they will grow up to inspire." — NextGen Foundation