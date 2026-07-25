For anyone taking the time to read this, thank you.





Asking for help has never been easy for me. I’m someone who usually tries to figure everything out on my own, but I’ve realized it’s okay to lean on others sometimes.





Right now, I’m working toward two goals that would completely change my life: getting a reliable car and moving into a place of my own. I’ve been working as many hours as I can, picking up extra shifts, budgeting carefully, and saving every chance I get. I’m doing everything I can to make this happen, but the costs add up quickly between purchasing a dependable vehicle, insurance, move-in fees, and other essentials.





I’ve been working toward this goal for months, and I’m finally close. A reliable car is the last major hurdle standing between where I am now and the fresh start I’ve been working so hard for.





I’m fortunate to have a way to get to work right now, but owning a reliable car is the final step I need before I’m able to move out and truly become independent. Without dependable transportation of my own, making that next chapter possible isn’t realistic. Having my own vehicle would give me the stability and freedom to move into a place of my own, continue working hard, and keep building the future I’ve been striving for.





I’m not asking for someone else to carry this for me—I’m simply asking for a little help getting there. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my car and moving expenses. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, and helping me take this next step. Your kindness and support truly mean more than words can express.