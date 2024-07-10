Help Vince build a new studio!!

I have been doing the show for almost ten years now and throughout this time they have attacked my family at our home, sent the FBI to scare us, banned me from almost every social media platform and every payment processor, and got me fired from my job.

Despite all this, I am dedicated to the truth and reaching millions of people. But its time to make a change.

I am trying to build a permanent studio to see if this helps land free speech advertisers to help keep the show alive and bring more people in. The show hasn't really made any money since going from YouTube to Dlive and thus it's been hard to keep the show going while also being able to support my family. So I figure let's give this change a shot. Everyone is going to IRL podcast-style studios and I think I have to make this change as well.

I will need the following:



4 to 7 Shure SM7 mics

4 to 7 mic arms/stands

3 to 5 Cameras

3 to 5 Camera stands

Mixers

Conference style table

5 Chairs

Composer pro-XL

Bellari

Other processors

Other miscellaneous items, cables, etc