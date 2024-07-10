Campaign Image

Help Vince build a new studio!!

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $5,283

Campaign created by VINCENT FOXX

Campaign funds will be received by VINCENT FOXX

Help Vince build a new studio!!

I have been doing the show for almost ten years now and throughout this time they have attacked my family at our home, sent the FBI to scare us, banned me from almost every social media platform and every payment processor, and got me fired from my job.  

Despite all this, I am dedicated to the truth and reaching millions of people. But its time to make a change.

I am trying to build a permanent studio to see if this helps land free speech advertisers to help keep the show alive and bring more people in. The show hasn't really made any money since going from YouTube to Dlive and thus it's been hard to keep the show going while also being able to support my family. So I figure let's give this change a shot. Everyone is going to IRL podcast-style studios and I think I have to make this change as well.

I will need the following:

4 to 7 Shure SM7 mics

4 to 7 mic arms/stands

3 to 5 Cameras

3 to 5 Camera stands

Mixers

Conference style table

5 Chairs

Composer pro-XL

Bellari

Other processors

Other miscellaneous items, cables, etc

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Good luck with everything, Vince

Melissa MtJoy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Stew!

Simone in uk
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Glad to help you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for the work you do, Vince.

chatgpt
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Hey Vince, Litho here. The boys are rooting for you. I’m worried my time on this planet may be coming to an end. I’m drenched in stale sweat. I decided I need to give back before it’s too late with this sizable donation. Love ya buddy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for your great work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

TOOTHLESSyankee
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Let's go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
4 months ago

TOOTHLESSyankee
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless, Vince. Almost a quarter of the way there!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

I love your content!

Nesta
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Long time follower from Australia. Good luck with studio

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Let's Go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Hank Burger
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

For the studio o7

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo