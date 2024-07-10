Help Vince build a new studio!!

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,283
Campaign funds will be received by VINCENT FOXX
I have been doing the show for almost ten years now and throughout this time they have attacked my family at our home, sent the FBI to scare us, banned me from almost every social media platform and every payment processor, and got me fired from my job.
Despite all this, I am dedicated to the truth and reaching millions of people. But its time to make a change.
I am trying to build a permanent studio to see if this helps land free speech advertisers to help keep the show alive and bring more people in. The show hasn't really made any money since going from YouTube to Dlive and thus it's been hard to keep the show going while also being able to support my family. So I figure let's give this change a shot. Everyone is going to IRL podcast-style studios and I think I have to make this change as well.
I will need the following:
4 to 7 Shure SM7 mics
4 to 7 mic arms/stands
3 to 5 Cameras
3 to 5 Camera stands
Mixers
Conference style table
5 Chairs
Composer pro-XL
Bellari
Other processors
Other miscellaneous items, cables, etc
Good luck with everything, Vince
Thank you Stew!
Glad to help you.
Thank you for the work you do, Vince.
Hey Vince, Litho here. The boys are rooting for you. I’m worried my time on this planet may be coming to an end. I’m drenched in stale sweat. I decided I need to give back before it’s too late with this sizable donation. Love ya buddy.
Thanks for your great work!
Let's go!
God bless, Vince. Almost a quarter of the way there!
I love your content!
Long time follower from Australia. Good luck with studio
Let's Go!
For the studio o7
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.