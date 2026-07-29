Stand with Patriot Battle Injustice

I recently moved to Key West, Florida. I thought that it was a friendly place. I went to the beach to lie in the sun after having minor back surgery. I didn't even know that I was wearing the shirt that I was wearing. ...It was political. I guess that was a mistake. The shirt in question was a Joe Biden, dressed as Uncle Sam, saying "you ain't black" t-shirt. I still think it's hilarious.





Well, the white liberal on the beach decided she was violated somehow, and she started arguing with me on the beach about how I wasn't welcome on her beach or in Key West altogether. I was, in fact, a racist who didn't know what it was to be black after all. ....well, I went back after her. I told her this was America, and I live here. I'd wear anything I want, and I'll live or go anywhere I want.





The lefty loony tune didn't like that and said I was going to get arrested. She called "her friend," who was a Key West police officer. He walked around the beach 2 times looking for someone to file a complaint, but he couldn't find one. He told me to leave. I told him that I would leave just as soon as the cabana boy returned my wallet. He told me I was under arrest for trespassing. I have celiac disease. I spent 48 hours in jail (dealing with severe ptsd), where I was given 1 gluten-free meal. THEN THE LIBERAL JUDGE (KELLY) GAVE ME A $20,000 BOND. (UNHEARD OF). (stating I was was January 6th)





AFTER BEING RELEASED I WAS FIRED FROM CHECK ELECTRIC AND FORCED TO MOVE OUT OF MY HOUSE WITHIN 48 HOURS. I have been told my lawyer's bill to resolve this matter will be between 5k and 10k. I do not have that money. Please help.





🌟 **From Detainment to Empowerment - A Call to Stand with Patriot**

In the heart of America, where freedom rings loud and proud, I stood witness to an injustice that shook me to my core. It was a winter morning when the sun seemed dimmer, reflecting the darkness inside me after being illegally detained for 3.5 years—held without bond on charges stemming from participation in January 6th protests. The government offered no jail time if I'd betray my principles and lie against Roger Stone. Guess what? I said NO!

The FBI was furious, especially under the Biden administration. Despite this, they handed down an unfair sentence of 12 years—a punishment far beyond any crime I had committed. They even moved my divorce hearing just four days before it to ensure I'd be defenseless against their onslaught on my life. In that moment, I realized how much was at stake not just for me but for the very fabric of justice in America.

Fast forward a few years and here I am, fighting back tears as I recount this story through writing. It’s been cathartic to pen down these events—a series of books based on my life's trials that are turning into powerful tales of resilience and defiance against tyranny. But the cost is mounting; within just one week, tragedy struck twice. First, a car rear-ended me at a red light, leaving physical scars but two days later someone hacked into my digital accounts and stole $40,000 which was meant for survival savings!

I reached out to the FBI again when I realized that money was lost forever. The response? Heartbreakingly familiar: "It's gone." That left me with nothing more than memories and hope—hope in your hands now. Your support could mean life or death, freedom from financial ruin or sinking deeper into despair.

Each donation doesn’t just cover help with writing the next series of books; it’s an act of defiance against those who tried to break us. It's a testament that when one stands for something, even in the face of overwhelming adversity, there is strength found in numbers and solidarity amidst heartache.

Imagine supporting someone whose spirit refused to be broken by 3.5 years illegally detained—imagine standing with me now as I rise again through writing. Your contribution isn’t just a financial lifeline; it's a beacon lighting up the darkest corners of injustice, saying "No more!" To support this fight for justice and hope, please donate or share my story widely. God bless us all!

🌐 For updates, inspiration, or to offer your help, follow @j6tour on X. Together, let’s turn the pages towards a brighter future! 📚✊🇺🇸