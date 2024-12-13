Relief funds for dear friends of the Slasor family

Campaign funds will be received by Vernon Slasor
Very dear friends of Jen and I just lost their house to a house fire. Most of my friends and family know them and love them just as much as we do! They also lost a pet during this terrible time.They are safe but are in a really bad situation. Material things can be replaced! They have no house, no christmas, and lost one of their family members. (Their cat). I am reaching out to my friends and family!!! I want to try and provided them some kind of peace during this terrible time! Anything helps! Feel free to send me a message with any questions. I want to try and keep their names as private as possible during this rough time. Thank you all!
