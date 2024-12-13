Campaign Image

Relief funds for dear friends of the Slasor family

Campaign created by Vernon Slasor

Campaign funds will be received by Vernon Slasor

Relief funds for dear friends of the Slasor family

Very dear friends of Jen and I  just lost their house to a house fire.  Most of my friends and family know them and love them just as much as we do!   They also lost a pet during this terrible time.They are safe but are in a really bad situation.  Material things can be replaced!  They have no house, no christmas, and lost one of their family members. (Their cat). I am reaching out to my friends and family!!! I want to try and provided them some kind of peace during this terrible time! Anything helps! Feel free to send me a message with any questions. I want to try and keep their names as private as possible during this rough time. Thank you all! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

