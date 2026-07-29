Newlyweds in desperate need of help.

Hey everyone,





I’m reaching out because I’ve hit a rough patch recently and could really use a hand. I’ve set up this fundraiser to help cover some urgent expenses and get things back on track.





I was recently laid off from work and my income was our number one source. My wife's income only barely covers our rent. I've put in multiple applications and have been to a few interviews but haven't landed anything permanent. I work with someone from time to time but the hours are few and the pay is low.

We are both in recovery and was homeless 3 years ago. We both have over 2 years and have built an amazing life for ourselves. We are so scared we are about to loose everything. We got an eviction notice last week but have talked to our landlord who has gave us a little extra time. Our power bill is so far behind that there is no way my wife's check alone could get it caught up





I know times are tight for everyone right now, so even if you can't donate, just sharing the link or bumping this post means the world to me. I’m happy to answer any questions or provide context if anyone wants to know more.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this.