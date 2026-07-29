NewLiving growing food to help others SAVE Money

I am growing a Eco Garden to produce as much as possible so I can help people save money and get that great flavor right at the table. I am starting to get a few veggies but soon the garden will take off so I am buying containers as clam shells and I have a scale and labels so I can get everything legit rolling to hand out veggies and start the saving. Plus I have all organic dusts that I use for pests and I do use fertilizer but organic as well now my soil is not organic but I am pushing to eventually run this same setup in a organic SOIL and that is why I need your help. You have tasted those fresh veggies and the store now is more just water flavored so I am here to get people healthy. LET's do it because I am either way its my way of doing RETURN to humanity. I post updates on my streams on TWITCH YOUTUBE and KICK under NEWLIVING11 every week on the weekend and you can see the garden yourself and all the progress. I would rather kids and adults grab a handful of sweet like candy sweet cherry tomatoes instead of candy and I did this last year and the year before that and I felt amazing. Stay positive people and keep ROCKING IT!! I have peppers and tomatoes as over 4 types in each and Lemon cucumbers they look like tennis balls with a citrus taste and Okra and even Muncher cucumbers and I am at 140 plants right now and soon to be 160 and then that will be my cap for this grow setup.