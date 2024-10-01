Helping Families Fund at New Life Birth Center

"Sara" started prenatal care at New Life Birth Center with the hope of a more positive experience after her last birth in the hospital did not go as she had hoped. She desired a natural birth and did not have health insurance or Medicaid to cover the cost of a hospital delivery. Our birth center seemed like a perfect fit for Sara and her baby: affordable, personalized, and compassionate.





Unfortunately, a car accident forced her husband out of work for months while recovering from a severe injury. He is back to work- in fact, working two jobs trying catch up their bills.





This is a hard-working family who do not like to take charity. They are hoping the at-fault person's car insurance will pick up the cost of the accident, but it's unclear if it will be enough to cover their expenses.





This is just one of the instances we have run into. Sometimes it's a sick family member or maybe a change in job situation or a car that breaks down which wrecks personal finances and plans to pay the birth center fees.





We would like to continue to serve these women and others despite their financial situation. Any amount contributed will go to our HELPING FAMILIES FUND to be used to help our dear birth center families in need meet the cost of our care.





The personal, Christian-based care families receive at our birth center is a fantastic value to our community. New Life Birth Center is the only facility providing full-service maternity and newborn care in Franklin County, VA. Other options for birth may be an hour or more away from families in our area.





Low-risk women receive prenatal care, labor and birth, postpartum care, breastfeeding assistance, newborn care, and well-woman gyn care with our midwife. We do not take government funding and rely on contributions and payments for service to continue meeting the needs of women and babies in SW Virginia.





All of our clients are self-pay and many are part of health sharing organizations. Those with insurance may qualify for reimbursement for some services if they have out-of-network benefits and low deductibles. Your financial support allows access to safe, sensitive, evidence-based care to more women of all backgrounds and financial situations.





Visit our website to learn more at: https://www.NewLifeBirthCenter.org





We are a 501(c)3 organization. Donations to our birth center may be tax deductible. Contribute via GiveSendGo or send a check to:

New Life Birth Center, Helping Families Fund

610 South Main Street

Rocky Mount, VA 24151