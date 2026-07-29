Hello everyone and anyone who takes time out of there day to read this and help if possible. My story starts during COVID-19 December 2021 when my whole life changes. I end up with COVID-19 and Pneumonia I lived in a beautiful home with my spouse my baby girl and 2 sons. I remember knowing had COVID-19 and I thought it was just a typical cold until I couldn't breath. My spouse and the time rushed me into the emergency room and my oxygen was at 80% and my options were to be put into a coma and life support or die the way the doctor put it. Well of course I said let's do the coma. My family was called and told that I had a 30% chance of living and not to expect me home. Well I woke up the next day and I was surrounded by doctors taking notes and the doctor told me Mrs contreras do not move you have tubes coming out your throat and if it comes out you will die. Die that word again. I was a miracle I left the hospital 2 weeks later and the doctors were even more surprised. God didn't want me to go yet but I feel like my life fell apart for the worst. 2.months later I lost my job my home my husband left me for my best friend I ended up homeless having to send my children away with there fathers. I was living out of tents sleeping on the street alone for 5 years. My son committed suicide 9 months ago now and I feel like I died inside 5 years ago . I finally have gotten housing and opportunity to start over and I have nothing no money or a job yet. I am asking for little help to start my life over to furnish my home buy clothes to look for a job and bus fare to do all these things and work on getting my baby back home with me anything helps for a lady given another chance to start a new life. If your reading this God bless and thank you for taking the time to read my story.