India Missions Christmas Gifts

 USD $10,000

 USD $2,068

Campaign created by Srujana Moparthi

Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Weber

Greetings dear friends in Christ, 

We are praying for you all that this Christmas will bring great joy for all of you. 

We are praying to the Lord for all the needs to be met in our mission activities we are specifically doing for this Christmas to bring many to Jesus's love and light. 

We are raising funds for the following projects. 

New Clothing for 52 children (their Christmas gifts) - Each costs $50 - total $2600

Winter Blankets for 150 lepers - $10 each - total $1500

Bibles - 100 - Each $9 - total $900

If you would like to contribute for any of these projects, please spread love and join your hands together with us to bring a greater impact on thousands of lives for this Christmas & share Love with many here 

We wish you a Merry Christmas & Happy New year

Email: srujanamission@gmail.com

Website: careministries.net

Thank you!



Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for Gods favour and blessings to be poured out over you this Christmas

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Love and pray for these beautiful children

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 54.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings in all the works of your hands

Anonymous Giver
$ 37.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings !

Anonymous Giver
$ 137.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you all! Prayers for more of Jesus

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 43.00 USD
5 months ago

Love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1143.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

I love these children and I hope that this contribution helps one of them get education

Anonymous Giver
$ 224.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

