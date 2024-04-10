India Missions Christmas Gifts

Greetings dear friends in Christ,

We are praying for you all that this Christmas will bring great joy for all of you.

We are praying to the Lord for all the needs to be met in our mission activities we are specifically doing for this Christmas to bring many to Jesus's love and light.

We are raising funds for the following projects.

New Clothing for 52 children (their Christmas gifts) - Each costs $50 - total $2600

Winter Blankets for 150 lepers - $10 each - total $1500

Bibles - 100 - Each $9 - total $900

If you would like to contribute for any of these projects, please spread love and join your hands together with us to bring a greater impact on thousands of lives for this Christmas & share Love with many here

We wish you a Merry Christmas & Happy New year

Email: srujanamission@gmail.com

Website: careministries.net

Thank you!







