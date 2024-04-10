India Missions Christmas Gifts

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,068
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Weber
Greetings dear friends in Christ,
We are praying for you all that this Christmas will bring great joy for all of you.
We are praying to the Lord for all the needs to be met in our mission activities we are specifically doing for this Christmas to bring many to Jesus's love and light.
We are raising funds for the following projects.
New Clothing for 52 children (their Christmas gifts) - Each costs $50 - total $2600
Winter Blankets for 150 lepers - $10 each - total $1500
Bibles - 100 - Each $9 - total $900
If you would like to contribute for any of these projects, please spread love and join your hands together with us to bring a greater impact on thousands of lives for this Christmas & share Love with many here
We wish you a Merry Christmas & Happy New year
Email: srujanamission@gmail.com
Website: careministries.net
Thank you!
Praying for Gods favour and blessings to be poured out over you this Christmas
Love and pray for these beautiful children
Blessings in all the works of your hands
Blessings !
Love you all! Prayers for more of Jesus
Love you all!
Love you guys!
I love these children and I hope that this contribution helps one of them get education
