New House for our Honduran Family

"Home"...what comes to your mind when you think of that word? Maybe when you think of home you think of words like comfort, safety, peace, or memories. What happens when we don't have what we want in our homes? If you are like most people in our country, we try to make a change. Well, there are places in our world where people don't have the possibility to make a change that fast; sometimes it's almost impossible, due to finances.



A while ago, God put it on our hearts to help my in laws, Edwin's immediate family, build a new house in Honduras. We have a strong desire to help them build a house that can be more than just a building, but a place of comfort, peace, safety, and good memories: a place that can truly be called - HOME! They already have the property bought.



They have a "house" where currently Edwin's mom and sister live now, so they are not homeless. Yet, if you would see the condition their house is in, you probably wouldn't consider it very safe or comfortable. Although they don't complain, and are always happy for a roof over their head, we want to bless them with a long lasting home.



We are asking you, dear friend, to join us in this effort to raise money to build Mama Olga and her family a new house. Due to the safety concerns in their current house, we would want to get funds raised ASAP.



Please pray and give as the Lord leads.

Hebrews 13:16 "Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God."



Thank you and may God Bless you, dear friend!

