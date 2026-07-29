I would first like to take good moment to thank everyone for taking the time to come across my GoFundMe account. I am currently homeless fixing up a mobile home that I was given it. I fell off of the ladder a year ago at work and injured myself so I've been out of work for a year now just got cleared to go back to work but now I'm homeless and I'm looking to restore my RV camper that I was given to live in . Please join me as I take on this huge challenge of remodeling Miranda is what I named her I have plenty of pictures to show what the money will go for I can ask you to find it in your heart to spare a couple dollars.