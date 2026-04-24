Help Us Record Some New Music

In June, we’re heading back into the studio to record new music — and we need your help.





As many of you know, I’m the songwriter and creative force behind Faithless Town, and I truly believe the best music from this band is still ahead. We’re raising $2,100 to cover recording, mixing, and production costs for these next songs, and every contribution directly helps make that happen.





Independent music only exists because of people like you who continue supporting bands like ours. If Faithless Town’s music has ever meant something to you, please consider contributing to the campaign or simply sharing it with others.





Every bit of support helps keep this band creating, recording, and moving forward.

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. We can’t wait for you to hear what’s coming next.





— Gene Owens & Faithless Town