New dream car

Hi . Ive always been a hardworking individual and I have been grinding ever since I left high school. If i had my own car it would mean the world to me as traveling has been such a pain . I do have my license but never have been able to afford a car as I've been living hand to mouth . It's really hard to ask for help when you've always been independent. Nevertheless i have high hopes any amount would be highly appreciated. To my dream car 🚗 No dream is too big for the Lord. May God bless you abundantly🙏🏽 Thank you everyone!





Ps. The amount includes all expenses so that the amount for the actual car is not reduced..