Let's Get The Next Documentary Going Right Away

My next documentary project will either be BLACK MAGIC NATION or a further exploration of mind control regarding government, medicine, media and science. Those two topics are closely related. I'm starting to write the script right now. I don't ever ask for donations but for this next film, I do need some help.

If you enjoyed PLANET MIND CONTROL and if it taught you anything of value (which made your life a little better) please donate. You know I appreciate it. You and your family are my top priority. Let's keep taking shots at the system together. I'll make great use of your donation, so thank you very much for the support. Thank you for helping me do this great work.

Any amount will do. $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 etc. I'm excited about making another documentary. Thank you again for helping me get there. I really appreciate it..



