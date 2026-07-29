Shield Firefighters with Lifesaving Gear

🌟 From Chief Parks and the Newcomerstown Fire Department

Right here in Newcomerstown, our fire station may be small—but the commitment inside it is anything but. Every day, our firefighters—fathers, sons, husbands, and friends—stand ready to protect this community we all call home.

When the call comes in, they don’t hesitate. They go.

This past year, we were incredibly grateful for the support that helped us purchase brush gear—pants and jackets—for part of our team. But the job isn’t finished. Many of our firefighters still do not have the boots and helmets needed to be fully protected during brush fire operations.

Before this, our team had to rely on heavy structural gear while fighting brush fires. That gear is not designed for those situations—it adds unnecessary weight, increases fatigue, and if damaged, can cost thousands to replace. Brush fire gear, on the other hand, is lighter, safer for these conditions, and far more cost-effective.

With recent storms, downed power lines, and an increase in both accidental and illegal burns, brush fires are becoming more common in our area. The risk is real—and so is the need to make sure our firefighters are fully equipped.

🚒 This effort is about one thing: protecting our people so they can protect you.

Boots and helmets will complete our gear, reduce physical strain, and allow our team to perform at their highest level when seconds matter most.

🤝 We’re asking our community to come together once again. Your support directly impacts the safety of the men and women who show up, every single time, when Newcomerstown needs them most.

This isn’t just gear—it’s protection, preparedness, and peace of mind.

🔥 From Chief Parks and our entire firefighting team—thank you for standing with us.

Together, we protect Newcomerstown.