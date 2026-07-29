Newborn twins in NICU need your help

Scarlett and Vivianwere born facing challenges no newborn should have to endure. These precious twin girls were diagnosed with congenital bowel blockages and are currently in the NICU at Riley Children’s Hospital after requiring immediate medical care and surgeries.

Doctors expect the babies may remain hospitalized for at least another month. Their young parents are doing everything they can to stay strong during this difficult time, but the financial burden is becoming overwhelming. They travel nearly an hour each way to the hospital so they can be by their daughters’ side every day. With mom still recovering from complications after her C-section, the family is currently relying on only one income.

Medical bills, gas, meals, and daily living expenses are quickly adding up while they focus all of their energy on Scarlett and Vivian’s recovery.

Any donation, prayer, or share would mean so much to this family during this heartbreaking time. Your support will help relieve some of the financial stress so these parents can focus on what matters most — helping their baby girls heal and hopefully come home soon.

Thank you for supporting Scarlett and Vivian.