New York City 9/11 Evangelism Outreach

As the 25th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy approaches, thousands of people will gather in New York City to remember, reflect, and search for hope. During this significant time, I have the privilege of joining a team of evangelists from September 9–12 to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ and distribute 5,000 gospel tracts throughout the city.





We will be staying at the New York School of Urban Ministry (NYSUM) in Queens as we spend these days sharing the only message that offers eternal hope and the good news of Jesus Christ. My housing costs for this outreach has been provided.





To make this outreach possible, I'll be driving nearly 2,000 miles round trip. The estimated cost for fuel and tolls is about $250, and before I can safely make the journey, my vehicle needs repairs, including a new wheel rim from a recent car accident, and possibly new tires, at an estimated cost of $300.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me in this ministry?





Your financial support is not simply helping cover travel expenses, it is enabling the proclamation of the gospel to thousands of people who may never have another opportunity to hear the message of salvation.





Every gift, whether large or small, helps make this mission possible.

Most importantly, I ask for your prayers: that God would prepare hearts, open doors for meaningful conversations, protect our team as we travel and minister, and use His Word to bring many to repentance and faith in Christ.





Thank you for considering how you can be part of this gospel outreach. Together, we can take the hope of Jesus Christ to New York City during a time when so many will be looking for hope that only He can provide.