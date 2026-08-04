New York and Poland Outreach!

Greetings and Shalom, friends!





We hope you are doing well and have had a joyful summer.

We are excited to share with you about two upcoming Jewish ministry opportunities the Lord has brought our way!





But first, just a little bit of background...

Several years ago, when our kids were little, we served with Jews for Jesus and a local messianic congregation in Kansas City, participating in multiple outreaches. These included music, drama and dance presentations, as well as street evangelism.





For the next twenty years, our focus was on raising and teaching our six kids. However, we continued to share the good news whenever the Lord gave us opportunities to do so. During those two and a half decades of raising a family, we endured a lot of unexpected loss, some persecution and hardship along the way, and we weren’t sure when the time would ever come for us to participate in formal ministry again, but it was always the desire of our hearts. Well, it seems now is the time!





When we look around at the state of affairs in the world, particularly with the global rise of antisemitism by more than 400% over the last decade and how much closer we are to the time of the Lord’s return, one thing is clear-the Jewish people have never needed to hear the good news of their Messiah Yeshua (Jesus) more than they do at this time in history!





Over the past year or so, we have been praying about how to make the most of this next season of life and this summer, God brought some very exciting opportunities our way!





First, Allison and I have been invited by Jews for Jesus to participate in an outreach event, “Come and See” in New York City this October. During the trip, we will receive practical training in a variety of methods and be given opportunities to share at different locations and events throughout the city. In addition, we will have fellowship with other Jewish believers and be strengthened to share our faith with Jewish family members, colleagues and friends. Lastly, we will be visiting with some of Allison’s cousins who live in Chestnut Ridge, NY, one of the most heavily concentrated ultra-orthodox communities in the world, outside of Israel. Allison reconnected with one cousin in particular two years ago and has been corresponding with him regularly. (Please pray for Jerry to come to know his Messiah!)





Second, we are working toward attending the “Yachad BeYeshua” (Together in Jesus) conference in Krakow, Poland this September. We were invited to attend by Dr. Richard Harvey, vice president of the International Messianic Jewish Alliance after a providential meeting this summer. Dr. Harvey is a senior researcher with Jews for Jesus and professor of Jewish and Christian studies. Upon learning about a writing project that Allison is working on to recover the stories of her grandmother's family members who perished in the Holocaust, Dr. Harvey instantly connected us with resources in Poland, invited us to attend The Yachad BeYeshua conference there and introduced us to the conference coordinator who offered us housing accommodations. The conference is only a short distance from where Allison's family members lived prior to and during the Holocaust. This would be an incredible opportunity to work and partner with the international Messianic Jewish community in Jewish/Christian relations, (something we have felt called to), and to conduct the very important research toward memorializing those of the Jochnowitz family who lost their lives. We want to ensure the fragments of their story are pieced together and told before their generation is no longer with us.





While the Jewish population in New York is still significant (roughly 1.5 million), Krakow has only about 1,000 Jewish people living there today. However, experts believe the number could be higher because many Poles are unaware of their Jewish roots. Krakow also remains a significant center for Jewish tourism and cultural events and recently there has been a revitalizing of Jewish cultural centers and synagogues in the area.





Both of these trips offer incredible opportunities to be about our father's business and share the power of God for salvation "to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and

also to the Greek.” Romans 1:16





Our housing costs for these events will be covered but we are raising funds needed for the remaining costs of airfare, transportation, and some meals for both trips, which totals $3100. Would you prayerfully consider supporting these missions financially? We would greatly appreciate any size gift that will helps us reach the goal of $3100 by September 5th.





We also know that every spiritual harvest begins with the seeds of prayer, so we would be grateful for your prayers!





Your partnership helps strengthen our ministry and allows us to continue serving others with compassion, faith, and the love of our Messiah Yeshua. We are grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and generosity. Thank you for standing with us!









Grace and Shalom in Yeshua (Jesus),





Chris and Allison Sack



