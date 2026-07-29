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New Used Car needed for the Alberts Ministry

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$1,760 USD

Fundraiser created byKaren Albert

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Albert

New Used Car needed for the Alberts Ministry

The Great Commission in Matthew 28 has a clear command, to “Go and make Disciples of all nations” The word “go” indicates a movement in location, and more specifically, travel! Throughout the Bible, we see God using his prophets and saints in a mobile way. For Jeremiah, Elijah, Paul, Philip, and countless others, the road was how they got around. To this day roads stay at the forefront of our daily travel. As long as I have witnessed Jim and Carol Albert’s ministry, the mobility and flexibility of its location has always stood out. Whether traveling to facilitate conferences, disciple younger believers, or lead others in studying the Word, the Alberts always have a new destination to which the Great Commission has led them. 


When the Alberts lived in Washington, I met with Jim weekly for study. This was no small feat. After a full day of running a business, he would travel all the way down from his shop in Shoreline, down to me in south Seattle. If you’re a local here in the PNW, you really know how impressive this would be! We would go into Starbucks, grab a drink, do our study, then wrap up with prayer in his car. Then he’d be off to his next appointment! It always has astounded me how mobile and available the Alberts are, even to this day. Every time I call Jim to pray, he is either traveling on the road to some meeting or conference…. or preparing to be in a short time!


Recently, due to the age of their current car, the need has risen for the Alberts to invest in another vehicle. Their current car works, but it is on its last leg. Once it goes, the need will be crucial. It is their primary mode of travel, and the medium that the Lord uses to get their ministry from point “A” to point “B” They are actively looking to purchase another vehicle, with low-mileage, and efficient fuel economy. It will likely be a used car, and due to Jim's automotive expertise the second hand purchase process will be no issue. The budget is roughly $12,000, which is a pretty fair market value for a used car with relatively low wear and modern fuel consumption. 


Friends and family, I am asking you to join in prayer with us over this need for the Alberts to buy a new vehicle. And, if the Lord lays it on your heart, please consider partnering financially with their ministry, in helping support the purchase of a new vehicle. They are truly laboring diligently, and as in 1st Timothy 5:18, the Ox works the most effectively UN-muzzled!!!! Please reach out with any questions or concerns, and I thank you sincerely for taking the time to read this letter.






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