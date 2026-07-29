New TV series caught in the chat we expose pedop

In a bold new era of citizen journalism and true crime, a team of investigators uses adult decoys and hidden cameras to expose online predators in real time — handing ironclad evidence to law enforcement while navigating the thin line between justice and the law.

Genre: Reality / True Crime / Investigative Documentary

Format: 8–10 episodes per season, 42–45 minutes

Target Audience: 18–34 true crime fans, parents, digital natives (similar to To Catch a Predator, Dateline, The Idaho Murders docs)

Platform Potential: Streaming (Netflix, Hulu, Max, YouTube Premium) or network with strong digital extension

One-Paragraph Synopsis

Caught in the Chat follows a professional decoy team led by a calm, relentless host as they pose as minors (13–17) in popular apps and gaming platforms where predators hunt. Each episode tracks a single case from first suspicious message to dramatic confrontation and arrest. Viewers see raw chat logs, the predator’s journey to the sting location, the tense takedown, and the real-world legal aftermath. Unlike chaotic vigilante clips online, this series operates with strict protocols, security professionals, and direct law enforcement coordination — turning shocking encounters into actionable cases while educating parents on grooming tactics.









Stronger emphasis on prevention and support for real victims.

More transparency about legal process and limitations.

Avoid glorifying confrontation — focus on justice system.

Collaborate with child protection organizations.