New Tires to Get Back to Work

Hi, I'm Jessica. I'm 40 years old, and I have four beautiful children who currently live with their father. I'm not financially stable to take care of them at the moment, but my hope is to find a job and move closer to them so their father and I can share custody.





To make that happen, I need to be able to get to job interviews and work. Right now, the tires on my car are the ones that came with it when I bought it used two years ago. They've gotten really bad, and I've had to limit where I go because of how unsafe they are.





Four new tires would change everything for me. With safe tires, I could go look for work, attend interviews, and hopefully get hired. I've priced everything out at a local discount tire shop: four tires at $87 each, plus installation, disposal, environmental fees, and taxes come to $500.76. The rest of the funds would help with gas and wipers.





This would be such a blessing to me and my children. Thank you for standing with us.