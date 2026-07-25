New tires needed

12 years ago I died. Congestive heart failure, Septic shock & Pneumonia. It was a 60 mile ride to the hospital. Died once in the ambulance and a second it the ER. It has left me with chronic heart failure and mild brain damage. The only way I can meet my bills each month is to make a few extra bucks. About the only thing I can do us utilize my mechanic skills as a mobile mechanic. I usually only help people and seniors that can't afford to go to a garage to get repairs and occasionally find a small car to fix up for someone who can't pay more than 1k for a decent running vehicle.

This Is my delima.. I need new tires and brakes. I don't make enough to have a savings acct and would like to see anyone can help me out.





Mahalo

Fred B.