I was on the road, and a roofer's truck spilled some nails and I hit some, destroyed two tires. I live on a fixed income and don't have any way to replace the tires, due to having have to pay other bills, such as utilities, food, etc. I sure could use some help; I have a friend in an assisted living facility that I go visit a fe times during the week and I would hate to disappoint her by not being able to go.