New teeth,bad heart

I have been in the hospital for 28 months waiting to get new knees,now they found something wrong with my heart and think its because my bad teeth draining down to infect my heart,so I need help to get new teeth before I dont have a need for them at all.so if you could find it in your heart to help,it would literally mean the world to me please. I contribute to others whenever I can so I figured I would ask for myself this time,god bless yall.