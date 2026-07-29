New Teeth so I am able to eat and smile again

Hi I am 37 years with a 12 year old daughter. I have had dental problems for a very long time. One because I haven’t had enough money most of the time to afford what needed to be done, but also because I haven’t had a lot of bad experiences with dentist. It my teeth have gotten so bad that now it’s hard to eat a lot of foods. I look down and don’t like to look people in the eyes because of my teeth and what they might think or say. I don’t smile in pictures with my daughter because I don’t want to be judged by her or other people about how my teeth look. I had to get what is called a flipper so I can have to front teeth so I’m able to talk with out a giant lisp or it sounding like I’m slurring my words. I have just been having a tough time these last couple years and would just like to feel normal again. I would like to go eat with my daughter somewhere without worrying if I can chew the food properly. I want to be able to smile in pictures with my daughter. I want to be able to just smile in general and not feel ashamed. I want to be able to laugh without covering my mouth so people don’t see my teeth. I miss just not feeling ashamed. There is a place called JAX IMPLANTS AND DENTURES that I want to have my work done at they have great reviews I follow them on instagram. It would be a dream to be able to smile and hear someone say wow nice teeth.