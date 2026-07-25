New start in new home

hello everyone my name is elke Holt and I'm trying to raise money to get new furniture and get a new start in my new apartment me and my family have been homeless for the past 4 years off and on staying with family and friends now that I am established moving to my new home now I just want to be able to start a new I am I cancer survivor of 15 years now. I just need help getting assistance in purchasing furniture and basic household needs. Please find it in your heart to give any amount to reach my goal. Me and my family will be blessed with whatever is on your heart to give. Please share my story and I pray that I'm able to reach my goal.