New roof for my parents

Hello everyone, my mom and dad are in their mid 70s and recently they had a tree fall on their home. They’ve been in this home for 15 years. They’ve had State Farm insurance for the whole 15 years. They paid their insurance every year. They’ve never made a claim on the home, but when the tree fell on it, they reached out to State Farm made a claim and State Farm the adjuster that they sent out said that the whole roof needed to be replaced now they are supposedly only covered for $11,000 on the roof and then they’re deductible was $1000 and then the insurance adjuster depreciated the roof by 8000 more dollars so State Farm only wants to give my parents $2400 to complete a whole new roof repair there’s no way that this can be done. My parents don’t make very much money at all. They don’t have the money to replace this roof and unfortunately I can’t pay $11-$15,000 or more to replace the roof form either so I’m reaching out to see if anyone will help us out with this could you please help give my parents enough money to pay to get a new roof built thank you very much.