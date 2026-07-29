From New Age to Gods Word

Mission: To bring people from New Age spirituality to God´s Word

- RV After more than 35 years of being caught up in New Age spirituality, 2 Dutch women living in Spain radically came to faith in 2018 in the same 2 weeks. Ingrid grew up in what later appeared to be a cult, and was searching for healing and truth for over 35 years. Energy healing, crystals, spirit guides, the Divine Feminine, Jin Shin Jiutsu, all kinds of self-help practices: she did it all, and even organized spiritual retreats herself. Bo grew up in a very dysfunctional family, and in her teens got into in drugs, music, and New Age spirituality, to escape the painful reality. It started with an interest in theosophy, and in a period of about 35 years she mainly focused on divination, healing practices, meditation, and mysticism.

In 2018 both Ingrid and Bo radically came to faith in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and their lives changes completely: their work, their private lives, their friends, their income, everything!

Watch Bo´s testimony, A Life in 15 Minutes, on top of this page.

Fast forward to 2026: they are both in full time ministry for over 6 years now, walking in the works the Lord has prepared for them beforehand (Eph. 2:10), in New Page ministries – from New Age to God´s Word. Ingrid is a certified biblical counselor with ABC and counsels and mentors mainly young ex-New Agers from all over the world. She also gives workshops about Biblical counseling. Bo is mostly focused on evangelism and apologetics. With her background in art, she also makes videos and writes music. They serve in Alicante, Spain (their base, where they´re also part of a small Spanish church), but also in the Netherlands, Belgium and the USA.

In the summer of 2026, they go to the USA again, Lord willing, to the West coast, to evangelize, share their testimonies, encourage brothers and sisters, and equip churches with knowledge about New Age spirituality. Many Christians in Washington State, Oregon, and California, have family members or friends that are caught up in the New Age deception. Ingrid and Bo´s ministry in and for the Body of Christ is to equip them, so it becomes much easier to recognize those teachings, to have more fruitful conversations, to have better discernment, and to be build up in the faith. Ingrid and Bo have a big heart for small local churches, real congregations, connections and relationships, and are not so much focused on the online world.

THE CAMPAIGN

We are launching this campaign to raise $15.000 to buy a second-hand RV, a motor home, for Ingrid and Bo to travel the West coast (all 3 states), and always have a place to work, stay, rest, and retreat. Renting an RV is much costlier, especially when used for a longer period of time.

WHY THIS MINISTRY MATTERS

Late 2025 Ingrid and Bo were serving at a small local church in Oregon, and after several lectures and workshops, the pastors wife said: “New Age spirituality is the air we breathe”. They have spoken to pastors, ministry leaders, university students, brothers and sisters, and they all agree: New Age spirituality is the main belief system Christians on the West coast are confronted with in their surroundings. They deal with it every day. By equipping these brothers and sisters, they are:

Better equipped to have conversations about the hope that is in them (1 Pet. 3:15), with loved ones, colleagues, and others. More conversations = more chances of people getting saved!

Better equipped to discern these beliefs in the culture, but sometimes also in the church. 64 of the 66 books in the Bible talk about false teachers/false teachings. More discernment = being more watchful for and aware of these teachings.

People are very encouraged by hearing what God has done in our lives. He is still working in amazing ways!

And, by sharing the gospel with unbelievers themselves at the West coast, they point people to the only way they can get saved: through the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

This is a video with reactions of international Bible School students after the workshop ´Evangelizing New Agers´: https://vimeo.com/1090548153

Ingrid and Bo have many opportunities to serve at the West coast, and look very much forward to sharing the gospel of Christ with the lost, and equip churches in evangelism and discernment!

WHERE YOUR MONEY GOES

Your support will directly fund:

Buying a secondhand RV/motor home

Car insurance/fees

Gas expenses

We, Ingrid and Bo, work together with people we know and trust, from a small local church in Oregon. Chris (a mechanic) and Carl (a pastor, Biblical counselor and handy man 😊), help us to acquire the RV and do maintenance. Dale has room to store the vehicle. Lord willing, the RV will be used for many years. If for whatever reason it has to be sold, the money will be used 100% to support New Page Ministries mission in bringing people from New Age to God´s Word. We know that the resources we have been entrusted with are not our own; they are given to us by God through many generous supporters.

PARTNER WITH US

Thank you for prayerfully considering to partner with us:

PRAY for God´s providence and protection in the spiritual battle, that the work may bear much fruit, for His sake alone.

GIVE whatever amount God puts on your heart; every amount helps!

SHARE our campaign with your friends, family, and church.

Let us not focus on things from below, but on things from above. Let us focus on and invest in things that have meaning and value for eternity. Together for the Kingdom!

PS New Page Ministries is a partner at ABWE/Live Global. ABWE is a 501(c)(3) organization accredited by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA), an agency dedicated to helping Christian Ministries earn the public’s trust through adherence to Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship. For tax-deducible giving, go to our New Page ministries account on ABWE.org.